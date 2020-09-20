ACB urged to investigate Sulemani over Kokoliliko Holdings
It has emerged that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) through its information technology (IT) specialist Daud Suleman established Kokoliliko Holdings Limited as vehicle for siphoning public resources through dubious tenders and contracts.
This follows allegations that Suleman used his political influence for Kokoliliko Holdings, a subsidiary of MCP, to be part of suppliers of fertilizer under Affordable Input Program (AIP), formerly Farm Input Subsidy Program.
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has since been to investigate the allegations and update the the general public accordingly.
In a letter addressed to ACB director feneral, Reyneck Matemba, which Nyasa Times has seen, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since requested the claims that the newly established entity has been awarded a contract to supply fertilizer under the current AIP being implemented by Tonse Alliance government using tax payers money.
But HRDC leadership has since disowned the letter which was signed Gift Trapence, HRDC National Chairperson; Luke Tembo, HRDC National Chairperson; Happy Mhango, HRDC Northern Region Chairperson; Madalitso Banda, HRDC Eastern Region Chairperson; Masauko Thawe, HRDC Southern Region Chairperson and Billy Mayaya, HRDC Chairperson for Central Region.
However. the allegations in the letter states that Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd delayed to bid for the tenders and ended up influencing the award to be given to one of the companies that was listed in the media of late to get huge awards using different names while behind there is this party entity.
It also alleges that; ” Mr Daud Suleman has personally been involved in using political influence to make this tender awarded to the Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd. It is further alleged that some political heavy weights are part of bankrolling Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd to be the main vehicle for siphoning tax payers money through dubious tenders as demonstrated in this case.”
Through the Affordable Input Program, government committed to reaching out to 4.2 households with cheaper farm inputs, particularly fertilizer this farming season.
Each farming household will be allowed to purchase two 50kg bags of fertilizer at K4,495 each and a national Identification cards (ID) will be used on an electronic system to ascertain them.
Other companies that have been awarded contracts are ETG Inputs Limited, Afriventure Blantyre Limited, Malawi Fertilizer Company, Worldwide Wholesalers, Chipiku and Mulli Brothers.
The author sees Kokoliko as a problem, as corrupt but does not see Mulli as a problem and corrupt. During DPP reign, he never saw Mulli as a problem and corrupt because they were siphoning public money to DPP and Mulakho wa a Lomwe. Mulli got a contract as a businessman despite the fact that he is a Mulakho benefactor but no, Kokoliko should not get any business because it will benefit MCP. My friend, the DPP days are over. Mutharika does not believe he is no longer president just as you don’t believe the DPP days are over. The… Read more »
Mutharika anapita bwana get over it. Why are they giving Mulli deals. Why are they repeating DPP mistakes by giving Kokoliko deals under the table. DPP is gone. Let them even be arrested but what is not right is to assume Malawians are idiots and steal from them again. Anthu anatseguka maso pano.
A fish rots from the head down. President Chakwera is party to this corruption and it’s going to get far worse. Just wait and see. I cannot see SKC living with this corruption unless SKC is also corrupt. No hope for Malawi for since 1994 we are burdened by corrupt leaders starting with Bakili Muluzi, thieving Bingu, Mama Corruption Joyce Banda, APM and now this MCP Tonse gang of thieves.With the Black Tambala Kokolico, Kamuzu killed and mimed that’s were we are healing with Kokolico Holdings. Be warned.
We knew this from start. Every contract that Kokoliliko gets will not be on merit.
Macadet musathe mawu zinthu zopanda umboni……we have freedom of information act which the Tonse government has just operationalised a week ago after APM sat on it for years….please request the information from government to see who exactly has been awarded the contracts…..you will be embarrassed.
useless fanatic. People that lack objectivity to correct ills
It’s very shameful that we can be talking about this. How can a ruling party own a company. All govt tenders Will be given to this Kokoliko. DR Chilima please talk sense to the president we do not want such obvious and silly mistakes. What is the problem with Malawi. Give Suleman a job and make him busy other than wrongly using him.
According to government tender documents one should demonstrate experience and having supplied similar goods. The more things change the more they remain the same . These people want to fleece government and you and me know that Matemba will not act because he has instructions not to.
Munkati tonse alliance will punish all dpp sympathisers, nanga muliyu bwanji?
It is very unethical for a ruling political party to establish a business during it’s tenure and compete with the regular businesses. Zinthu zayamba kulakwika izi. The DPP was booted out because of swiping from Malawians. Please take note that everyone is watching
10 steps forward
20 steps backwards