ACB urged to investigate Sulemani over Kokoliliko Holdings

It has emerged that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) through its information technology (IT) specialist Daud Suleman established Kokoliliko Holdings Limited as vehicle for siphoning public resources through dubious tenders and contracts.

This follows allegations that Suleman used his political influence for Kokoliliko Holdings, a subsidiary of MCP, to be part of suppliers of fertilizer under Affordable Input Program (AIP), formerly Farm Input Subsidy Program.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has since been to investigate the allegations and update the the general public accordingly.

In a letter addressed to ACB director feneral, Reyneck Matemba, which Nyasa Times has seen, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has since requested the claims that the newly established entity has been awarded a contract to supply fertilizer under the current AIP being implemented by Tonse Alliance government using tax payers money.

But HRDC leadership has since disowned the letter which was signed Gift Trapence, HRDC National Chairperson; Luke Tembo, HRDC National Chairperson; Happy Mhango, HRDC Northern Region Chairperson; Madalitso Banda, HRDC Eastern Region Chairperson; Masauko Thawe, HRDC Southern Region Chairperson and Billy Mayaya, HRDC Chairperson for Central Region.

However. the allegations in the letter states that Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd delayed to bid for the tenders and ended up influencing the award to be given to one of the companies that was listed in the media of late to get huge awards using different names while behind there is this party entity.

It also alleges that; ” Mr Daud Suleman has personally been involved in using political influence to make this tender awarded to the Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd. It is further alleged that some political heavy weights are part of bankrolling Kokoliliko Holdings Ltd to be the main vehicle for siphoning tax payers money through dubious tenders as demonstrated in this case.”

Through the Affordable Input Program, government committed to reaching out to 4.2 households with cheaper farm inputs, particularly fertilizer this farming season.

Each farming household will be allowed to purchase two 50kg bags of fertilizer at K4,495 each and a national Identification cards (ID) will be used on an electronic system to ascertain them.

Other companies that have been awarded contracts are ETG Inputs Limited, Afriventure Blantyre Limited, Malawi Fertilizer Company, Worldwide Wholesalers, Chipiku and Mulli Brothers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares