A’chanza to release gospel single

Blantyre-based up-and-coming gospel musician, A’chanza (real name Jameson Makande) is set to release a single titled ‘Manyazi’ in order to inspire young people to continue preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The single, produced by Cozizwa and Twin-M beats, has featured gospel hip-hop heavyweight, David Kalilani and Sir Creedy.

In an interview, A’chanza said the single seeks to encourage Christians in the body of Christ to preach the gospel without fear and shame in their mission of saving people from darkness to Jesus Christ.

“I got concerned with how Christianity is being portrayed in other circles nowadays.”

“Young people are ashamed to spread the gospel and instead they opt to follow worldly things that only end up destroying their lives as well as killing the spread of Christianity,” A’chanza said.

The song goes like this: Manyazi, tinapachikapachikale, kalekale Yesuatapanga, ubalengati Ndale, ndalephera kupheramphongo yamoyo tuzautchale, omangozinva Nginjale kuthawa uthenga ngati Njale.

He added that, David Kalilani and Sir Creedy are featured on the single because they are some of the musicians who inspire him a lot in music industry and they have a zeal for the gospel.

One of the featured artists, Sir Creedy,said that, in the single he is focusing on Romans Chapter 1:16 in which believers are encouraged to preach the gospel with boldness following the example of Jesus Christ, himself.

Early this year, he released song called Ndinewhich enjoyed massive airplay in most radio stations.

The single will be premiered on Radio 2 FM’s Made on Monday show on April 13, 2020t.

