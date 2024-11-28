ActionAid Malawi urges inclusive mining policies for economic growth

ActionAid Malawi has called on the government to leverage the country’s mining sector for economic advancement while addressing critical social, environmental, and gender concerns.

The organization’s Executive Director, Yandura Chipeta, made the appeal during the Alternative Mining Indaba held in Mangochi, organized by Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid (NCA/DCA) and its partners.

Chipeta underscored the untapped potential of Malawi’s mining industry, emphasizing the need for sustainable and inclusive practices.

“Malawi’s mining sector holds great promise, but its growth must be mindful of the people it affects. We must ensure that demographic, social, environmental, and gender dynamics are part of the conversation as we explore this sector,” she said.

She highlighted that while mining can significantly contribute to national development, neglecting these critical factors could lead to inequalities and environmental degradation.

“The industry can drive our economy forward, but we must not repeat the mistakes of other countries. This is about creating value for everyone, not just a few,” Chipeta added.

On his part, Martin Kaluluma Phiri, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Mining responsible for regulation, hailed the Indaba as a platform for fostering growth in the sector. He stressed the importance of regularizing mining operations to ensure compliance and sustainability.

“This gathering is vital for shaping the future of our mining industry. As a ministry, we are committed to ensuring that all players in the sector operate with proper documentation and adhere to regulations,” Phiri said.

Phiri further noted that formalizing the sector would protect both investors and local communities while enabling government oversight.

“It’s crucial to strike a balance between industrial growth and community welfare,” he added.

In his remarks, Senior chief Saiti Mwasungu from T/A Makanjira in Mangochi whose area has one mining site, said it is said that mining activities in the country continue not to follow the environment guidelines and policies.

He said “for example in my area we have one mining site in the Namizimu forest but all the tress are cut down and the water bodies of the surrounding communities can no longer be used anymore since they are polluted by the chemicals from the mining site”.

He therefore called on government to be making sure that those who are granted mining licenses do not destroy the environment by following the environment recommendations while doing their mining activities.

The Indaba brought together stakeholders, including civil society, community representatives, and policymakers, to discuss the potential and challenges of the mining sector in Malawi.

The event underscored the importance of collective efforts in addressing issues such as land disputes, labor rights, and environmental conservation.

Participants called for improved transparency and accountability in mining operations, advocating for policies that ensure equitable distribution of resources and benefits.