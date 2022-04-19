Activist Kalindo backs Chizuma’s audio leak probe and removal

Kalindo in his audio clip accuses Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima of failing to uphold rule of law, especially on the issue of the ACB director whose leaked audio has been sanctioned to be under investigation by court.

“Some people think when we do this, we are against the [ACB] director’s quest to fight corruption but no, this issue in not about corruption, this is about integrity and violation of the oath of secrecy.

“ Chizuma is not untouchable, she is there to protect the law and if the court has given a go ahead for investigations into the audio to commence, then if she is a person of integrity she must step aside to allow the due legal process to take place,” said Kalindo.

Chizuma is said to be working with the British National Crimes Agency (NCA) sharing state security and intelligence matters without authorisation from the Attorney General’s office.