Activist tells Chakwera to apologise for disregarding own Covid-19 rules
A good governance activist has given President Lazarus Chakwera 48 hours to apologise or face an unspecified action for flouting his government’s own set laws on Covid-19.
Executive Director of the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative Sylvester Namiwa said Chakwera on Wednesday failed to walk the talk on Covid-19 preventive measures during the funeral of Roseby Dinala, a long time Malawi Congress Party die-hard member.
Namiwa is also calling for a total withdrawal of the gazetted measures by government arguing that those in authority are not ready to adhere to the same.
Presidential spokesperson Sean Kampondeni says Chakwera will not apologise.
Chakwera attended funeral ceremony of Mai Dinala in Blantyre where mourners and other people are not observing covid-19 preventive measures.
President Chakwera himself and other government and party officials were wearing face masks but the majority of the people at the late Roseby Dinala’s funeral ceremony have no masks, are not observing social distance and there are more than 50 people at the funeral.
Government announced the tough Covid-19 preventive measures last Saturday as the infection is spiking rapidly.
ukunama kwambili nfana
What is Namiwa? Is it because Tonse Alliance is a listening Govt then anything including the idiots can just give a president an autmatum, zachamba eti, Namiwa ndiye kuti chiani, kulitola boma eti? Shut up your stinking nonsense and kabibe.
Osowa chochita uyu. He likes hearing his own voice
ANamiwa please be reasonable the president didn’t know what was happening he was grieve stricken to notice that there was a multitude. Government spokesman get your pen and write this press statement. HE is not at fault we planned to have 50 Malawians for the funeral inclusive of our small convoy but alas malawians know that where the president is given there is gonna be something to bite hence the multitude. We as govt vehememently deny that the president was at fault but our police which is slowly rrssurecting from the DPP slumber. Your Govt Spokesman GK
What we know is that State President Chakwera attended church service where preventive measures were observed and he did not attend burial service where some of the mourners did not observe the set guidelines.
It would be improper for him to control sometime that he did not attend and let us leave that to officials that attended the burial service.
Where did Chakwera Break the Covid Measures ? At Church ? At the Ground where he was not present or at the graveyard? I did not see him there .No one is Observing Covid measures here in Blantyre ,No face masks on Public transport ,anthu atatu atatu on Minibuses that go into the townships after 5 pm.And even Mr Namiwa cant point out this because It’s not Popular to do so …In the End everyone have to take care of themselves …
Namiwa, it appears to me and yes, many Malawians that you are making alot of noise. It seems you just respond to each and every issue that ermegies. No Mr Namiwa, slow down. You want the whole Head of State to apologize, no way. That was an exceptional issue that the President could not have done otherwise. You mean you didn’t see him wearing a face mask?
Not apologizing but he must pay fine of k10 0 000 according to their rules of breaking in more than a 100 people. Achitepo changu.
Covid-19: The Movie: enter stage right- namiwa! [Next 48 hours]