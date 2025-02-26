Activist Wants Mayors to be Elected by General Public, Not Just Sitting Councillors

A civil rights activist has called for urgent electoral reforms to ensure that mayors and municipal chairpersons are elected by the general public rather than by sitting councillors.

Currently, Malawi’s Local Government Act of 1998 grants council members the exclusive power to elect mayors and chairpersons—a system that, according to Aloisious Nthenda, Team Leader at the Center for Elections and Democracy, has led to political manipulation and interference.

Nthenda has called for an amendment to the law to allow for direct mayoral elections, arguing that such a change would enhance transparency, accountability, and public participation in local governance.

“Allowing Malawians to elect their mayors directly will reduce political interference and ensure that these leaders are answerable to the people, not just to councillors and political parties,” Nthenda said in a statement.

Advocates of electoral reforms argue that a direct vote by the people would improve service delivery and strengthen local democracy.

The push for reform has sparked debate, with some supporting the change as a way to give power back to the people, while others argue that councillors are better positioned to make informed decisions on local leadership.

It remains to be seen whether the government will act on these calls for reform, but for now, the debate over how mayors should be chosen is gaining momentum.

