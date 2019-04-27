Activists hail cancellation of  K675m Escom House demolition contract, demand investigation

Civil right activists under the banner, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have hailed Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Limited for bowing to public pressure to cancel the K675 million Escom House building contract following public outcry.

The chairman of the HRDC Timothy Mtambo however called for a thorough investigation on the matter.

“We will be monitoring the matter very closely because we do not want a suspension of the contract but a full cancellation.

“This contract is not in the interest of the tax payer, the Malawian,” said Mtambo.

HRDC had threatened to take Escom to court over the matter before the state company announced the cancellation.

In a notice, Escom chief executive officer Allexon Chiwaya said Escom followed all the procurement processes, including seeking a “No objection” from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority granted on April 8 2019.

The PPDA letter of ‘no objection’ signed by Patrick Nkunika reads: “Kindly be advised that according to information made available to the authority, ‘no objection’ has been granted for the award a works contract to Irrigwater and Mining for the demolition of the fire gutted Escom House in the city of Blantyre at the sum of K675 million.”

He said the contract had not been awarded to Irrigwater and Mining, saying the notification in the newspapers was meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the procurement process prior to any contract award as required by the Act.

“However, section 46 (b) of the Act provides for the cancellation of procurement proceedings in the public interest.

“Therefore Escom wishes to inform the general public that it has cancelled the procurement proceedings with immediate effect,” reads part of the notification.

Malawians took up the issue on social media, praising Escom for the bold decision to cancel the contract.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :