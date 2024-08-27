Addressing obstetric fistula critical—Madam Chakwera

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has underscored the critical need to address the healthcare and community gaps leading to prolonged obstructed labor, which causes fistula and other maternal health issues among women and girls.

Madam Chakwera made the remarks at Mkaika School Ground in Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota, during the 2024 Commemoration of International Fistula Day, under the theme: “Breaking the Cycle: Preventing Fistula Worldwide.”

She observed that, through community interventions to prevent adolescent pregnancies, Malawi can achieve a future where no woman suffers from fistula.

“By focusing on prevention, we aim to draw the attention of government, civil society, community and development partners to the urgency of breaking this harmful cycle and promoting maternal health and well-being in Malawi,” she said.

Madam Chakwera also noted that, though fistula is a huge concern to Malawi and mostly occurs to adolescents, it is preventable.

UNFPA Malawi Deputy Representative, Dr Ezizgeldi Hellenov, noted that Malawi has achieved remarkable progress in her unfaltering efforts in fistula campaigns.

According to Hellenov, there are great strides made, including restoration of more than 6,000 lives, 6000 stories of resilience and uplifting of 6000 families from the shadows of obstetric fistula.

“Despite these achievements, Malawi must confront the sobering reality that the country has an estimated 20,000 women and girls living with the devastating condition, which is entirely preventable and treatable.

“Partners, stakeholders and government need to amplify their voices and intensify their advocacy to eliminate obstetric fistula in Malawi by 2030.

“There must be robust collaboration and strong partnerships to achieve this ambitious goal,” he said.

Fistula is a condition that results from complications during childbirth and brings with it physical, psychological and social barriers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!