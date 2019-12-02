Admarc boss Mauwa removed, Jumbe appointed CEO

Admarc chief executive officer Margret Roka Mauwa has been removed from her position and former legislatorsFelix Jumbe has been appointed as new CEO.

This development comes after Nyasa Times reported about Admarc employees’ demands.

Last week Admarc employees threatened to down tools if govt didn’t remove Mauwa and two others for alleged abuse of office.

A letter signed by Chief Secretary to government Lloyd Muhara, says that Mauwa has been seconded to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Jumbo was serving as Admarc board chairperson and government has since appointed Stain Singo as the new board chairperson for Admarc.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :