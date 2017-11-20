Aford back on deathbed, Chihana suspends Dec 16  convention to April 2018

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) is back on its political death bed after its despotic leader Enoch Chihana has suspended the December 16 convention to April 2018 for fear of competition from Karonga central MP Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

Meanwhile, Chihana is being accused by some members of the national governing council (NGC) of purging officials who were bring reforms and rejuvenating the party, demanding those who want to contest during the convention should have served in the party for two years or more.

He has fired Central Region chairman Nicholas Kamoto and replaced him with Chambwe Kasekela without even asking for our advice.

Chihana has also suspended Revamp Aford Movement (Ramo).

He denied being a dictator, saying all he wants is sanity so that the party holds a fair and credible convention which would satisfy all members.

“In Aford, we have been talking about revamping the party, but we have not visited many districts that we can talk about a convention. Every district has to re-organise itself and have proper delegates who will vote during the convention,” he said.

However, the party’s secretary general Christopher Ritchie said on Wednesday he is still of the view that the convention should be held on December 16 2017, and not in April 2018, claiming that many well-wishers are supporting the indaba.

