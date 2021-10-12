Aford cautions its Mzimba East candidate

The Alliance For Democracy (Aford) has cautioned its Mzimba East by-election candidate Wachepa Phiri against sleeping on his job once voted to parliament saying he risks eroding people’s trust.

Aford’s director of political Affairs, Ernest Kondowe made the remarks Sunday at Kapoli electoral centre in Eswazini soon after submitting their candidate’s nomination papers.

Said Kondowe: “ We are sending you to parliament not to sleep on your job neither handclapping anyhow but scrutinize issues critically”.

He said Malawians are suffering in various social issues with rising costs of commodities like fertilizers, transport fares, hence Phiri has to apply serious minds when approaching to issues in parliament.

MEC is holding by-elections in Mzimba East on October 26 this year to give second chance to the constituents to elect another parliamentarian after Wezi Gondwe died last month.

Kondowe said people have hope that in Phiri, they have a strong voice in the august house and things will be better.

Said Kondowe: ” Fertilizer has risen from K18,000 to K40,000 while transport from Eswazini to Mzuzu is now at K6,000 from K2,000 hence we send you to fight.

But at Eswazini rally Friday, MCP vice president Harry Mkandawire said no politician should cheat Malawians on rising costs of commodities saying even in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania they cry the same.

He attributed the hiking of fertilizer in prices to lack of fertilizer manufacturing machinery in Malawi, adding that its price is controlled at global markets.

However, Mkandawire said the Tonse Alliance- led government is making strides for Malawi to have its own fertilizer making machine to ease down prices.

“Those on Affordable Input Programme(AIP) will still get their fertilizers as it will be purchased straight from buyers at capped price of K27,000 with beneficiaries contributing K7,500 per bag of 50kg.

The Nation newspaper of September 22, 2021 quotes Mwapata policy Institute research fellow Christone Nyondo backing Mkandawire as saying that government has no control over cost of fertilizer as the largest price mark is influenced by external market forces at around 90 percent.

But Phiri said he will do his best.

