Aford-Chihana plans fresh convention for electoral roadmap

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) led by Enoch Chihana says the Frank Mwenifumbo faction destabilized them; but, now, that the leadership wrangles have been ironed out, the electorate should sit back and wait for its road map to 2019 elections.

Recently, Aford was marred by leadership controversy where Karonga central legislator, Mwenifumbo, claimed he was the rightful president through a parallel convention.

But Chihana and his committee challenged Mwenifumbo to court by dragging him to court.

Speaking from his Area 47 residence in the capital Lilongwe, Chihana said now that peace and calmness has returned to the party, it will now show the world its succulence.

“We were greatly destabilized. But now this is the time to sit down and work out things according to plan. Without anyone disturbing a common cause that is of the party,” said Chihana.

According to Chihana, the party will be holding another convention to work out its Constitution and other nitty-gritty issues that are crucial to the way forward of the party.

“A party doesn’t just run haphazardly. There must be order. And this orderliness is what defines what is a great party or not. That is why we need another indaba for our housekeeping issues,” said Chihana.

He added: “That is where we will build our manifesto which we will unveil to Malawians. This will be a brilliant manifesto like no other seen in the country. Malawians will have not choice but to vote AFORD with this manifesto.”

Chihana could not assuredly say that the party was going to field parliamentary and local government candidates.

But Nyasa Times understands that AFORD is ready to field candidates in all the constituencies in the northern region and that seven have been identified in the southern region including Mulanje Central Constituency.

On alliances and running mates, Chihana said the National Executive Committee (NEC) will make its decision.

“This party does not belong to Enoch. NEC will meet soon and decide on the issues of running mate and alliances,” he said.

AFORD, founded by democrat and trade unionist Chakufwa Chihana, had 33 legislators–all–in the northern region.

It only has one now, Enoch, following the ousting of Mwenifumbo.

However, Mwenifumbo still claims he is president of a parallel Aford which has good working relationship with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

