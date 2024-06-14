AFORD implifies calls for the international community to support investigations of the plane crush

Alliance for Democracy has called on the international community to help in the investigations of the accident that led to the death of the Vice of President.

AFORD, through a statement rendered to the office of the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres signed by AFORD President Enock Chihana, call upon United Nations, SADC, and Africa Union to support in having a proper closure on the accident with actions.

“The party needs the declaration of the plane crash site as a crime scene, and therefore protected from contamination through internationally delegated military personnel, the other thing is that, the SADC, AU and international community should do a forensic investigation into the events surrounding the plane crash and the death of Vice President Saulos Chilima and others the final thing is that there should be an urgent constitution of internationally managed process of the Commission of inquiry that should form part of the information gathering related to Vice President Saulos Chilima’s travel and other related managements,” reads the letter.

AFORD says it feels obligated to call upon for urgent actions for Malawi, which is under a period of speculations on the events surrounding these tragic events.

“it is within our duty to support a process that hinges toward peace and prosperity for our beloved Malawi, our call for fully internationally supported and managed action as presented, is key for the nation of Malawi to have full confidence of closure on the plane clash accident,” reads part of the statement.

Chilima and others died in a plane crash accident that took place on Monday at Chikangawa forest area while on transit to the burial ceremony of late former Attorney General Ralph Kasambala.

