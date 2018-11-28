Aford members demand convention, threaten to join other parties

Some members of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) members in Mzuzu on Tuesday threatened to defect to other political parties especially if the National Executive Committee fails to call for a fresh convention by the end of this year tp elect office bearers.

The irate members who claimed ti be Aford Mzuzu dostrict committee leaders , held a news conference where they said time is running out for the party to prepare for the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The group’s chairperson Stanford Mvula said they want to see the party leadershio in place by January and take party in next year’s elections.

“We want to know our candidates. If there are problems the NEC should update us but staying silent means the convention future is crippled. Therefore if the party fails to hold convention before the end of the year we shall join other political parties,” said Mvula.

He said lack of leadership is killng the party.

In his remarks, Mzuzu district chairperson Rev. Chimwemwe Chilembe said the party’s leadership has failed them and the delay to hold convention has already forced some members to join other parties.

But Aford spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu said the party has no money to hold fresh convention in such a short period and that there were waiting for its current president Enoch Chihana to come up with the decision.

He also said that those threatening to quit Aford are just used by some power hungry individuals within the party.

Aford was the party that laid the foundation for multiparty rule and democracy in Malawi starting out as an underground political movement by exiled Malawians, among them, pro-democrcay hero late Chakufwa Chihana.

Political observers say the bone of contention between the two aspirants for the position of president of Aford, Enoch Chihana and Frank Mwenifumbo is not about wanting to represent the party in the May 21 2019 elections but really about hunger and greed for power.

Aford has become so irrelevant that what is stake is personal glory and power more than political relevance.

