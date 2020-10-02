Aford’s Bowoyeke Munthali endorses MCP’s Mwalwanda in Karonga Central by-election

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has come flat-out on its preferred choice in the Karonga Central Constituency by-election by endorsing the candidature of Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Leonard Mwalwanda.

Aford, a member in the governing Tonse Alliance administration, makes its stand four days after Citizen for Transformation (CFT) – of Timothy Mtambo – also endorsed Mwalwanda who is nephew to late Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda, the immediate past parliamentarian.

Aford national campaign director, Buwoyeke Munthali, asked constituents to vote for Mwalwanda, saying he was the only hope for the constituency “marred by massive underdevelopment.”

He said Frank Mwenifumbo of UTM Party , probably Mwalwanda’s hot contender, had nothing to offer the contituents.

“He will not help you. I know him from way back, including the time when when he wanted the Aford presidency. He knows himself how I made him fail, and because I am here, it is obvious Mwenifumbo is not making it,” said Munthali.

According to Munthali, Aford has decided to support Mwalwanda to respect the will of the people.

“We are a listening party. And as a Tonse Alliance partner we respect the wishes and choices of people. We have made our research and know that the choice of people is Mwalwanda hence our endorsing him,” he said.

Karonga Central Constituency chairperson, Wick Kawonga, told the gathering that they should not be swayed by other camps but rather remain steadfast to Mwalwanda as their choice.

“The truth is that the whole Tonse Alliance had agreed on Mwalwanda. No one should cheat you and say that they also have the backing of the Tonse Alliance,” said Kawonga in an apparent reference to Mwenifumbo.

On his part, Mwalwanda emphasized on his will to better education systems in the constituency as well as water woes.

“For 20 years I have worked as an engineer in the water and energy sectors. Now that I am here for you, be expectant that the constituency will tap a great deal from from me in these sectors especially water,” said Mwalwanda.

