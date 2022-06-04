Africa Global Travel and Tours Limited signs one-year deal with Lawi as brand ambassador

Malawi’s fast-growing travel agency, Africa Global Travel and Tours Limited (AGTT), has signed popular Afro-jazz musician, Lawi, as its brand ambassador effective June 3, 2022.

AGTT Country Director Christina Muleso said Lawi, whose real name is Francis Phiri, signed the contract in Lilongwe on Friday effectively committing himself to use his talent to promote and market the agency’s products and services.

This is the second time the agency, which specialises in managing corporate and individual travel and has been in Malawi since 2017, to work with the artist.

Muleso said they chose Lawi because he associates with their target market.

“We are very excited with this partnership with Lawi and we know our clients, both new and existing, shall benefit a lot,” she said.

“And we know he is the best to carry our brand around. So, he carries our brand around and we get to fly him around the world for free,” she added.

The deal will run for one year and subject to renewal. Muleso said they are confident that the agreement will be renewed after a year.

“All Lawi has to do is to carry our brand wherever he goes. Because he is now our face out there. Apart from associating with a big artist like Lawi, occasionally, selected clients will be getting goodies like discounted rates and sometimes free tickets to Lawi shows courtesy of AGTT,” she narrated.

In a separate interview on Saturday, Lawi said he was equally excited to work with the agency. He said he expects “real change to take place” in his life through the partnership.

“Brands coming together is a great thing. It is when partnerships like this occur that real change takes place. There’s a change within the entertainment industry now as this means corporate entities recognize the value in local brands,” he said.

The artist observed that brands within the entertainment industry have strong influence and because of the “Lawi brand choices, other entities who identify similar excellence levels will begin to align with the Lawi brand and its partners.”

Meanwhile, Muleso has said AGTT is the only travel agency in Malawi that offers everything to do with travel.

She cited holiday bookings anywhere in the world, managing business trips to anywhere in the world and also flight charters, including helicopter charters.

The agency also does cruise ships and has its footprint across the borders. Its services run for 24 hours everyday.

