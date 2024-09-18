African nations explore technologies to transform healthcare

Amid ongoing challenges posed by pandemics and other health crises, African nations are meeting in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital, to discuss how emerging technologies can revolutionize healthcare systems across the continent.

The two-day Regional Dialogue on Leveraging Emerging Technologies for Healthcare, organized by the Africa Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) and AUDA-NEPAD, comes as the continent faces the Mpox pandemic, the latest in a series of public health emergencies.

However, the conference is not just a reaction to current challenges. It aims to chart a more forward-looking course, bringing together government officials, innovators, academics, and health professionals to discuss the long-term role of advanced technologies in building resilient healthcare systems.

Eliya Zulu, Executive Director of AFIDEP, explained that Africa’s use of emerging technologies in healthcare is a work in progress. “While there have been significant advancements, there are still obstacles that must be addressed to fully harness these technologies for the benefit of healthcare across the continent,” said Zulu.

He noted that key technologies prioritized by the African Union (AU) include artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), blockchain, drones, genetic vector control tools, and genomic medicine. According to Zulu, aligning these technologies with African health priorities is essential for ensuring inclusive growth, stronger health systems, and sustainable development.

“Emerging technologies hold the potential to transform healthcare worldwide, and their impact in Africa could be profound,” Zulu added. “From enhancing diagnostic precision and treatment efficiency to improving operational workflows, these technologies can address some of the continent’s most pressing healthcare challenges.”

Zulu also highlighted the increasing availability of mobile phones and internet connectivity, which makes telemedicine a promising tool to bridge healthcare access gaps, especially in remote areas. He stressed the importance of investing in healthcare infrastructure and workforce development as part of Africa’s strategy to capitalize on these innovations.

AUDA-NEPAD Chief of Staff, Dr. Msingathi Sipuka, praised the work of the African Union Panel on Emerging Technologies (APET) during the event. “Strengthening APET’s role in the upcoming Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA) 2034 will be crucial for the continent’s future,” Sipuka said.

He emphasized the significance of collaborations like the one between AUDA-NEPAD and AFIDEP in ensuring that Africa benefits from global expertise. “International partnerships remain a cornerstone in our efforts to leverage emerging technologies for the continent’s prosperity,” he added.

The AU’s commitment to emerging technologies dates back to the 2016 Summit of Heads of State and Government, which tasked NEPAD with guiding member states on technology development and regulation. This system is meant to ensure Africa remains competitive in technological innovation while driving socio-economic growth.

