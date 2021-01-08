AG Silungwe says ‘stop clapping hands for crooks’: Malawi govt  to seriously combat financial crimes

Attorney General Dr. Chikosa Silungwe has warned that the Tonse Alliance administration will seriously combat crimes relating to common assault, financial and related crimes as well as murder that occurred between 2014 and 2020 and urged Malawians to stop glorifying perpetrators of corruption and those in wrongful enrichment.

Silungwe also challenged those holding public offices to discharge the obligation of their offices according to law, saying financial crimes and corruption have been draining public resources.

He made the call during the launch of Malawi’s Coordinated Criminal Law Enforcement Strategy in Lilongwe on Thursday.

“We must not applaud clearly dishonest lifestyles,” he said.

“Every person in this country must embrace a lifestyle audit. Tisiye kuwombera mmanja anyamata apatawuni; anyamata otakata (let us stop clapping hands for crooks who plunder our public resources) when clearly the Consolidated Fund is being used to bankroll delusions of grandeur.”

The Attorney General (AG) described the event as an “epochal moment in the history of criminal law enforcement in this country”.

He said: “I have repeatedly said that our constitutional order is informed by three concepts: People Sovereignty; the Public-Social Trust; and Open Government.”

Silungwe claimed that the Strategy is important as a platform for sound economic management and the development of our country.

The stakeholders for Malawi’s Coordinated Criminal Law Enforcement Strategy include the AGs office, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Malawi Revenue Authority, Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) and the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).

Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni suggested that the strategy should be complemented by instruments that will enable justice and security to prevail.

While ACB director of investigations and prosecutions Crispin Khunga said the strategy will help the bureau to investigate matters in a coordinated fashion with key partners.

Over the years, Malawi has been known as a country with rising cases of financial crimes.

RBM Governor William Banda said Malawi has lost $30 million through money laundering and expressed the hope that the strategy will help the central bank to easily track traffickers as there will be sharing of information among stakeholders on issues of financial crime.

