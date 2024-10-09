Agriculture Minister Faces Calls for Resignation Amid AIP Controversy

In a striking turn of events, members of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture are demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Sam Kawale, citing his ineffective management of the Affordable Input Program (AIP). This criticism follows Kawale’s announcement that the program will officially kick off next week, aiming to assist around one million beneficiaries.

Kawale revealed that participants will be able to purchase UREA and NPK fertilizer at 15,000 kwacha per 50-kilogram bag, with 11 companies contracted to distribute seeds and 77 firms designated for transportation of the inputs.

However, Chairperson of the Agriculture Committee, Sameer Sulemani, has dismissed these developments as “too little, too late.” He expressed concern that the AIP has failed to deliver its promised benefits over the years. Sulemani further accused government officials of misleading the public by claiming sufficient fertilizer procurement, which he asserts has not occurred.

As the controversy unfolds, the effectiveness of the AIP—and the leadership behind it—remains under scrutiny, with many questioning the program’s ability to meet the needs of farmers across the country. The stakes are high as the government attempts to address food security in Malawi, leaving many to wonder if change is on the horizon.

