Airtel launches Malawi edition of Voice Africa singing competition 

Airtel Malawi has officially launched the Malawi edition of Voice Africa — a singing competition that seeks to grow talent in Africa — joining 14 other Airtel Africa’s countries.

Each country will identify seven participants, who will receive US$5,000 and then proceed to Nigeria for coaching where they will compete for the grand prize of US$100,000.

At the glamorous launch at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre on Tuesday, Norah Chavula-Chirwa — Airtel Malawi head of brand, public relations and corporate social responsibility — said lines are open for musicians to send one minute videos to www.thevoice.africa and must use Airtel digital platform.

On top of the US$5,000, Airtel Malawi is expected to meet all travel costs of the seven participants and their visit expenses for the coaching.

The final of Voice Africa will be held in September 2023 in Nigeria joining the others from the 14 countries.

Chavula-Chirwa said the competition is aimed at transform people’s lives to unlock the potential for them to grow.

“The Voice Africa gives us an incredible platform to help discover and champion the musical talents of young Africans, enabling them to achieve their full potential.”

The Voice Africa website quotes Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya as saying: “African musical landscape is culturally rich, vibrant, and dynamic and the rhythms of Africa are already making a massive impact globally.

“There is a huge opportunity for African music to be exported on a scale larger than ever before, and The Voice Africa has come to empower our young talent and help them fulfil their ambitions.

“Airtel Africa is facilitating the emergence of successful musicians who can compete with their peers from anywhere in the world.”

The website said the debut season of The Voice Africa will be streamed to millions of Africans via Airtel TV, Free Air Stations (FTAs) and paid channels across 14 countries in Africa.

It is expected to attract and showcase the brightest of African musical talents, alongside a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts, and act as a launchpad for global recognition.

It said the Voice Africa is the latest initiative from Airtel Africa designed to support the continent’s most valuable asset — the youths.

Over the years, Airtel Africa has sponsored MTV Africa Music Awards, the Zain Africa Challenge, which brought university students together in a quiz contest, and the Airtel Rising Stars, a football tournament for Under-15 boys and girls.

