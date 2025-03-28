Airtel Malawi Assures FAM of Continued ‘Airtel Top 8 Cup’ Partnership

Malawi’s leading network provider, Airtel Malawi Limited Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to sponsoring the thrilling Airtel Top 8 Cup, assuring the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and the entire soccer fraternity of its continued support.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Aashish Dutt, made the remarks during the official 2024 Airtel Top 8 Zamadolo Awards ceremony at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre. The event honored outstanding performers from the previous edition of the competition, including media professionals and football players, for their exceptional contributions.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dutt emphasized that the primary objective of the Airtel Top 8 Cup is to ignite passion and enthusiasm among soccer fans while enhancing the skills of players—an achievement that has been evident since the tournament’s inception.

He attributed the competition’s success to FAM’s top-tier administration and the strong partnership between the two institutions.

“As a sponsor, we take great pride in contributing to the development of players and in witnessing the remarkable work FAM has done to ensure the tournament’s success every season. This is why we are committed to maintaining this partnership—to inspire more young, talented players to take up the sport and ultimately strengthen our national team,” said Dutt.

FAM President, Fleetwood Haiya, commended Airtel Malawi for its continued commitment, describing it as a significant boost to the competitiveness of football in Malawi.

He stated that Airtel’s decision to extend the sponsorship demonstrates its confidence in how the Airtel Top 8 Cup is being managed. Haiya also pledged to uphold FAM’s core values by ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilization of sponsorship funds.

“At FAM, our key objective is to run every competition professionally, which is why we consistently meet the expectations of our sponsors. It is encouraging to see Airtel reaffirming its commitment to this partnership. As FAM, we do not see this as solely our achievement but rather the collective effort of various stakeholders, including the media, teams, and organizers,” said Haiya.

