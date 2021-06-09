Airtel Malawi creates 4 millionaires: 3 Ladies and a gentleman in ‘Airtel Yabeba’ Promo

“I never expected it and l just say thank you God, thank you Airtel.”

Some people were born lucky and yet some others, create luck for themselves.

Three Malawian ladies and a man were either born with luck or they created the luck themselves and Airtel Malawi facilitated the luck to go to the earmarked lucky ones.

Malawi’s leading telecommunications company, Airtel Malawi on Tuesday made four millionaires from its third draw of the Airtel Yabeba Promotion which was conducted at their Head Offices in Blantyre.

Airtel Yabeba is a promotion by Airtel Malawi which was launched on May 12 this year as one way of celebrating reaching the five million subscribers mark last December.

To stand a chance of winning cash prizes in the promotion, Airtel Malawi subscribers only need to recharge with at least K200 of airtime in a week.

The four winners on Tuesday include, Charity Nkhoma, a farmer from Mchinji District, a business lady who sells secondhand clothes at Limbe Market, Fainess Katsire, an employee at Domasi Rural Hospital, Grace Kutchena and Osman Phiri from Nkhatabay.

In her remarks, one of the winners, Fainess Katsire was on cloud nine after being notified.

She said she never expected to win such amount and thanked God as she shouted Amen Amen on the phone.

“This is a big surprise to me and l thank God for this. I never expected it and l just say thank you God, thank you Airtel”, she said

Airtel Malawi Acting Marketing Director Thokozani Sande said the promotion has brought in good response from the customers as top up amounts by subscribers have risen and have seen new subscribers coming on the Airtel Malawi network.

“It feels great that we have made the third draw today where other 4 people have won a million each, we are as well happy with the response that has been seen from our subscribers,” she said.

Sande said they launched Yabeba as a way of celebrating passing 5 million subscribers but then our customer base is still increasing.

The promotion will run for 12 weeks and it started on May 13th and expected to end on August 15th.

The competition reward 48 lucky customers with MK1 million each and a grand prize of MK5 million.

As consolation prizes, 150 as well as 3000 lucky customers will also stand a chance to win K100, 000 monthly and K10, 000 weekly respectively.

The Airtel Yabeba Promotion comes after The Smartphone network had the Bandulo Bandulo promotion in 2018 which made 30 millionaires across the country

