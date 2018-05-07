Airtel Malawi impressed with genesis of 2018 Top 8: Wins for Silver, Bullets

Mobile network company, Airtel, say they are impressed with the way the 2018 Airtel Top 8 Tournament has began.

Managing Director for the company, Charles Kamoto, disclosed this in Lilongwe on Saturday,after witnessing the launch of this year’s edition in which Civil Sporting Club hosted the Silver Strikers at Bingu National Stadium in in an Airtel Top 8 quarter-final first leg tie which Silver won 1-0 through Newman Mwamsamale’s strike.

Kamoto said Airtel cherishes the unity and pleasure that the tournament is bringing among Malawians from its first edition last year to the second edition this year.

He added that the tournament has brought stiff competition in the country’s top flight league as each team strives to finish in the top 8 so as to take part in this important tourney.

“Through this tournament, we are watching entertaining football. The tournament has prizes not only for clubs, but also individual players, journalists as well as supporters,” he said.

Kamoto, who was a football player in his secondary school days at Mulunguzi Secondary School playing in the Malawi Book Service Trophy, however complained of failure to score more goals by teams.

“I would wish the teams were creative enough in making meaningful moves towards each other’s goals to score more goals,” said Kamoto.

True to Kamoto’s complaint, the second game of this year’s edition played at Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo between Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks also produced just a single goal.

Bullets won the game by a goal to nil scored by Patrick Phiri in the dying minutes of the game. The two teams were sealed at nil-nil until clever feet of Mike Mkwate were introduced to replace Brighton Munthali. It is Mkwate’s lion hearted performance that destroyed the soldiers from Moyale Barracks as his deadly runs and continuous supply of balls into the box, allowed Patrick Phiri to find the soldiers’ net.

Kamuzu Barracks will meet Be Forward Wanderers this Saturday in the next first leg quarter-final tie,while Mafco FC will face Blue Eagles.

