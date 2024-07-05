All is set for 60th Independence anniversary national service of worship – Kamwendo

Presidential Adviser for Religious Affairs Reveland Brian Kamwendo says all is set for 60th Independence anniversary national service which will be held on Saturday at Bingu international Convention center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview on Friday Kamwendo says due to the context the national is going through president Lazarus Chakwera has directed that the country will not having the celebration this year instead will going to have national service of worship.

Kamwendo discloses that that main activities to be done during the event will be prayers and the rehearsals has already been done under the leadership of chairperson of the ministrial committe honourable Harry Mkandawire and the chairperson of the technical committee who is also the secretary of defence Jame Chiusiwa.

Kamwendo reveal that all the senior official clergy that are going to work at the event are already in town saying the preparations and everything is in place.

He states that all the clergy’s from the southern, central, eastern and central region and those that are coming from the mother bodies such as Evangelical Association of Malawi ( AEM), Episcope Conference of Malawi ( ECM), Malawi Council of Churches ( MCC), Muslim and the Rastafarian community and other members of the faith groups are going to present at the day of the event.

He added that the event will be spices up with cross section of choirs including Mitegeli, for the first time New Apostolic church choir which use vaolin when singing and many more.

Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire is the ministrial chairperson of the committe of this year national service of worship.

