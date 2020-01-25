All set for Beyond Beauty Ladies Ministry prayer summit

Beyond Beauty Ladies Ministry has organised a prayer summit scheduled for January 25, 2020 at Bwaila Secondary School in Lilongwe to encourage ladies to stand in prayer.

Programme’s Director, Irene Machira said the prayer summit seeks to bring ladies from Lilongwe and surrounding areas together in prayer and fellowship to build their sisterhood under the theme “A woman with a sword”.

“A woman with a sword” is all about a woman that has decided to take issues in the war room and fight with all that she has in prayer and realise that prayer is a solution, and what prayer cannot do, more prayers will do,” Machira said.

She added that the summit will change the ladies’ perspective of how they will look at problems. Machira further said that after the summit, ladies will no longer shrink away but stand up because they have already kneeled before God in prayer.

In a separate interview, Chisomo Favour Kamlopa said women at times get busy complaining about their issues; so they want to build in themselves the spirit which will remind them that prayer is a powerful weapon that they.

He added that the meeting will build a strong spirit of prayer in women whereby they will understand that prayer is their lifestyle being a powerful weapon.

“Prayer is a solution because when we pray for something God answers and it has worked for some of us and we have grown to depend on prayer more than anything else,” she said.

The preacher for the summit is the founder of the ministry,Tawina Chisi.

Other activities during the occasion includetestimonies, songs and various celebrations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :