All set for Energem bonanza

Nyasa Big Bullets senior development manager Kelvin Moyo has confirmed that all is set for the much awaited Energem International Bonanza expected to kick start Friday.

The three-day bonanza will be played at the Kamuzu Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre and will involve four teams.

The teams participating are Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers both from Malawi as well as Chicken Inn and UD Songo from Zimbabwe and Mozambique respectively.

“Everything is in order, Chicken Inn arrived yesterday and UD Songo is expected to arrive Thursday morning” said Moyo.

Chicken Inn will have a feel of the pitch on Thursday and thereafter Songo as soon as they arrive.

According to Moyo, they expect an action packed tournament.

Tickets for each day are going at K1, 500.00 for open stands, K2, 000.00 MBC Stand, K3, 000.00 Covered Stands and K5, 000.00 VIP stands.

In this year’s competition, Nyasa Manufacturing Company Limited has partnered Energem who bought the naming rights at a tune of K5 Million.

Ferroviario de Nampula who will miss this year’s tournament were the inaugural winners while Might Be Forward Wanderers finished as runners up.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Chicken Inn finished on third and fourth positions respectively.

Below is the full fixture for the tournament.

Day 1

BE Forward Wanderers vs Chicken Inn @ Kamuzu Stadium 12:30hrs

Nyasa Big Bullets vs UD Songo @ Kamuzu Stadium 15:00hrs

Day 2

BE Forward Wanderers vs UD Songo @ Kamuzu Stadium 12:30hrs

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Chicken Inn @ Kamuzu Stadium 15:00hrs

Day 3

UD Songo vs Chicken Inn @ Kamuzu Stadium 12:30hrs

Nyasa Big Bullets vs BE Forward Wanderers @ Kamuzu Stadium 15:00hrs

