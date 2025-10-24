Allan Ngumuya: 40 Years of Gospel, Global Reach, and Reinvented Classics

Allan Ngumuya, a name synonymous with gospel music in Malawi, is set to release his 15th album, Mfumu ya Mafumu, marking more than four decades of musical devotion.

Contrary to misconceptions, Ngumuya has never paused his musical career, steadily producing and releasing albums even amid political and personal commitments.

In 2015, following his election, he released Oosankhidwa Ake, continuing his mission of spreading faith through music.

He followed this with The Best of Me in 2018 and 2019, two albums that compiled his most cherished songs while demonstrating his evolving artistry.

Between 2020 and 2021, Ngumuya unveiled Nyimbo Zotonthoza and Nyimbo za Chilimbikitso, further cementing his legacy.

His 2022 release, Adzakhala Adzakhala, reaffirmed his commitment to producing quality gospel music for Malawians and international fans alike.

Ngumuya emphasizes that the term “comeback” does not apply to him; he has remained active since 1985, when he first began recording gospel music that would resonate for generations.

The perceived quiet during his political involvement led some to believe he had paused his music, but behind the scenes, he was continuously creating.

Producing an album, Ngumuya notes, requires time, creativity, and attention to quality—often taking two to three years to craft songs that are mature and meaningful.

Mfumu ya Mafumu includes a mix of re-recorded classics and new tracks, bringing past hits to modern production standards.

Most tracks were produced in South Africa by Papy Kazati Nsenga, with four songs recorded in Jamaica, reflecting Ngumuya’s global musical collaborations.

Ngumuya has two albums ready and is deliberating with his marketing team whether to release them individually or together.

He spent 16 years in the United States, studying at Ivy Tech College, Davenport University, and Purdue University, earning a Master’s Degree in Communication in 2009.

Returning to Malawi in 2014, he served as a Member of Parliament until 2019 before relocating back to the United States as a permanent resident in 2022.

Ngumuya rose to prominence between the mid-1980s and 1990s with timeless hits such as Yehovah, Kodi Yesu Asamala, Asamalira Mpheta, Tikakumana Patsidya, Yesu Akubwera, and Misonzi.

He clarifies that he has never been a pastor; rather, music has been his ministry, reaching individuals and families with messages of hope and faith.

A hallmark of his albums is the inclusion of a wedding song, a tradition embraced by countless Malawian families over the decades.

Mfumu ya Mafumu also features collaborations with the late Soldier Lucius Banda, Chifundo Chiwaya, Nkosi, Gift Nkhwangwa, and Gift Bamusi, uniting multiple generations of gospel talent.

The album delivers a central message about the Kingdom of God, offering spiritual encouragement amid a world challenged socially, economically, and politically.

The 12-track project showcases Ngumuya’s versatility, spanning genres from Allan Beats, reggae, country, mbaqanga, house, to a contemporary amapiano fusion.

Creating music across Malawi, South Africa, Jamaica, and the United States is not without challenges, but Ngumuya credits discipline, dedication, and divine guidance for sustaining his long career.

His new music will be available on over 50 digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Facebook, and TikTok, allowing global audiences access to his work.

Ngumuya also plans to return to Malawi next year for live performances, promising energetic shows and worship experiences that reflect his musical journey.

He concludes with a message of hope for his fans: “Let’s leave politics aside. My music is a message of faith and resilience. When we fall, we rise again — Tikankhebe, Tidziyendabe.”

