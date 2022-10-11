Allowancegate: Police arrest 17 more at Accountant General office

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 17 more staff from the Accountant General’s office over alleged allowances scam.

Some members of staff from the office were arrested two months ago.

Those that have been arrested on Tuesday are Jane Zimba, Mr. Chilimampunga, Nitta Mtuwa Vashi, Catherine Chigowo, Mrs. Mfuyeni, Richard Shuko, George.P. Banda, Mr. Kantchewa, Dumping Kathyole, Mrs Montero, Willy Chambwinja, Mwayiwawo Chingson Binal, Catherine Mapulanga, Mr Jack Batani, Atuhokele Chitete, Kondwani Thomson Chimwala and

Rose Mwalwimba

Sources say more arrests are expected across the entire Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe.

The source said seniors officers from other Ministries and Departments including the National Audit Office (NAO) who are also lined up to be arrested on the same.

