Alufandika admits tough weekend for Tigers in  the North

Flamboyant Azam Tigers Technical Director Robin ‘Abambo’ Alufandika has admitted that his side awaits a tough and tricky weekend as they invade the Northern Region where they are expected to fulfill their two TNM Super League fixtures.

Tigers will face the ‘ Green Intellectuals’ Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday before meeting the ‘Soldiers of Kaning’ina’ Moyale Barracks 24 hours later at the same venue.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Friday, Alufandika said: “Mzuni is a good side and currently in good form so we expect a very difficult game”.

“Moyale also can’t afford to lose so cheaply at Mzuzu Stadium and this is what makes life this weekend difficult and tough for us” admitted Alufandika.

However, Alufandika said they will still fight hard and try to gain something out of the two assignments as they recover from their Carlsberg Cup exit in the hands of Be Forward Wanderers last Sunday.

On his part, Moyale Barracks coach Charles Kamanga hailed Tigers for their recent impressive style of play but expressed confidence his side will carry the day come Sunday.

“We are meeting Tigers who are playing good football but I am confident that based on the preparations we have had, we will carry the day” said Kamanga.

In other games, league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets welcome Mafco FC at Kamuzu stadium on Saturday.

Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa said they are ready for what has described as a ‘tricky match’.

Mafco Coach Temwa Msuku said it will be a difficult game but they will play lungs out in an attempt to rise on the log table.

Blue Eagles face Nchalo United at Nankhaka Ground while Karonga United welcome wounded Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga Stadium.

Action continues on Sunday with Mighty Be Forward Wanderers playing Red Lions at Kamuzu Stadium while TN Stars welcome Nchalo United at Kasungu Stadium.

Moyale will face Azam at mzuzu while Civil Sporting play host to Masters Security at Civo Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :