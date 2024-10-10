Alumnus gives back to Mzuzu Govt Secondary School

A United States based alumnus for Mzuzu Government Secondary School (MZUGOSS), Vitumbiko Chiwaka, on Wednesday donated sports equipment and chrome books to his former school.

Chiwaka, who says was the first democratically elected Head boy in the school’s history and finished his secondary education in 1998, stays in Pennsylvania and donated 25 pieces of girls’ football kit and 5 balls plus 8 chrome books for Computer Studies students.

The IT specialist who owns multiple electronic commerce websites in the United States told Nyasa Times he thought of doing something to try and bridge the technological gap existing between school kids in the developed world and those in some parts of his home country Malawi.

“Primarily, my organisation put these computers in primary schools targeting kids from Standard 1 to 6. Mzuzu Government Secondary School is only an exception because that’s where I did my secondary education from 1994 to 1998.

“Our plan is to sponsor the computer coding team that they have here and boost the presence of the computers here. We will install a wireless router that will allow these computer students to sit anywhere in the yard and be able to be online at any time,” he explained.

On sports, Chiwaka said his American wife decided that girls should be assisted with materials for girls’ football after noticing the remarkable performance of the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, The Scorchers.

“We have therefore adopted the Mzuzu Government Secondary School Girls Football Team. We will be giving them uniforms every year. The girls leaving this school after Form 4 will be taking the uniforms with them. We are therefore expecting to get a generation of students that will come back and help this school as well. We want to create a community of students who are so proud of their school, Mzuzu Gava,” he said.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after officially receiving the items, First Deputy Headteacher for the school, Peter Nkhata, thanked the alumnus for the kind gesture.

“We are very thankful to this alumnus. It is so touching to see someone who was here many years ago thinking of giving back to the institution that laid the foundation of what he is today. The items are of great importance. The world is becoming more digital now and the chrome books will boost delivery of lessons in the Computer Studies Department. I like the plan that is there about the sports equipment which is quite sustainable,” explained Nkhata.

Quizzed on other areas that the school needs more support, Nkhata touched on mattresses.

“If there are others out there who wish to come and give a helping hand, as an institution we would appreciate if they assist us with mattresses. We have a big challenge regarding mattresses for our students. We also need more furniture,” he said.

Head of Sports Department, Pickford Kamanga, said it felt so good to get the support.

“This is exceptional and quite encouraging. We are very much appreciative of the support. It is a very big motivation to the girls. It is my hope that they will work hard to perform well in a number of competitions,” remarked Kamanga.

Bridget Mwaliwa Mwale, a Form 4 Computer Studies student, said she was excited with the chrome books.

“They will improve our learning skills. A gap has been filled and I hope we will continue to perform better in Computer Studies. Computer Studies is not only for males as some girls think. It is even enjoyable and I like it. Girls like me should be encouraged to work hard in Computer Studies,” said Mwale.

Form 2 girls’ football player, Comfort Mwaungulu, expressed happiness with the coming in of the new kit.

“We had very few jerseys and shorts. Very few players could wear the same during games. Now we have even socks and he says boots will also be provided. This is a great motivation for us,” remarked Mwaungulu.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School opened its doors in 1959 when the Headteacher and a bigger percentage of teachers were whites from England.

