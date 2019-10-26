America media, Malawi courts please take note of people’s concerns!

To do justice and judgment is more acceptable to the Lord than sacrifice.–Proverbs 21:3

And judgment is turned away backward, and justice stands afar off: for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.–Isaiah 59:14

The media in the United States and the judicial system are all at it again, and their actions should cause concern to all peoples from both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, there is a Presidential campaign, complicated with impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump; while in Malawi the aftermath of the May 21 Tripartite Elections, the Constitutional Court has asked Malawians to wait for its decision following four months of hearing testimonies from the two sides.

The matter of the US media, it has again subjected Americans to a lopsided version of the news, that is the 24-hour, seven days a week concentration of focus on Trump. This is done at the detriment of other candidates that are in primaries to compete against him. For example, take any news media, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, ABC, NBC, CBS, and you can be certain to get only various angles of the Trump impeachment process, compounded by continuing eyebrow-raising actions of the President and presumptive leader of the world.

This is from morning to night and throughout the night.

There is a cliché that even bad news is good news. This was true for Trump in 2016; it continues to work for him as almost every day since taking the presidential office, he has done things that have plied all media houses to throw magnifying glasses to his leadership style. Even entertainment media and late-night comedies have all gone Trump-prone.

In the process, the media has eclipsed the existence of other newsmakers such as the 20 Democratic candidates that are vying to be the nominee to represent the Democratic Party against President Trump.

This is an unfair overexposure of Trump, whereby he is getting free exposure, while the Democratic Party candidates pay for adverts in the media. It is the replica of the 2016 elections where the media ignored Hilary Clinton, as the media houses flocked to give coverage to the candidate Trump. Added to this Trump media overload and over-subscription, was the overload of fake news about Clinton, lodged by Russia.

If the media could adopt a new strategy that devotes 15 minutes to Trump news and devote the rest of the time to the Democrats that are contesting in the 2020 elections. Let the coverage of news be fair to all newsmakers.

Turning to the Malawi election case, where the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under Lazarus Chakwera, in collaboration with the UTM Party under former vice-president Saulos Chilima are challenging results of the May 21 2019 presidential elections, the five-judge panel, chaired by Justice Healey Potani have thrown the discus stretching the end of the court proceedings far and wide: all the way to December 6 2019. While it is acceptable that the five-judge panel, that also includes Redson Kapindu, Ivy Kamanga, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise, has a myriad of evidence to maul over, however any further delays to the ruling of the court case is a delay of justice.

To the Malawi constitutional panel of justices, Malawians are waiting on you; please do not let them down; the court’s delay is unfairly throwing Malawians into the ash-heap of uncertainty.

Over the weekend, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president (South), who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa, during a presidential rally quoted scripture (2 Chronicle 7:14), and then started singing. This was an impressive ploy but failed to meet the integrity mark; invoking the scripture has not come with the critical element of repent.

To the US media, the blackout on the other side of the presidential campaign is unfairly throwing the uneven advantage to one candidate. Such media over-coverage in 2016 secured the opposite of the intent of the bad press.

Let democracy reign!

