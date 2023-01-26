Amref Health Africa – Malawi commits to creating lasting health change in Malawi

Amref Health Africa in Malawi has said it remains committed to helping the government achieve positive health outcomes by, among others, implementing public health interventions that meet the needs of local communities.

The organization’s Country Director Hester Mkwinda Nyasulu said they are already making strides in changing lives of local communities through its various public health interventions.

Nyasulu said in 2022 alone Amref managed reached over 100, 000 people with various interventions most of them focusing on increasing the up-take of COVID-19 vaccine, increasing access to improved water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services, and increasing access to sexual and reproductive health services (SRHR) especially among women and young people, and increasing capacity of health workers to provide quality health services.

“Our vision has always been to create lasting health change in Africa and this year, we are proud of the work that we have done here in Malawi specifically on helping government increase uptake of Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

In 2022, through the Vaccine Equity project, he said, Amref managed to contribute to that campaign that resulted in the vaccination of about 98,000 people in Machinga.

According to Nyasulu their efforts contributed to the increased vaccination coverage in Machinga from the 3.9% in March 2022 to around 58% in November.

In addition, he said, the organization also supporting the management of COVID 19 Vaccination Centres together with other partners under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods (SLL) project.

Nyasulu said they are also proud of the work they are doing in eliminating violence against women and girls including Sexual and Gender Based Violence and Harmful Practices through the Spotlight Initiative project which we are implementing in Machinga with support from UNFPA.

Through this project the organization managed to support 231 adolescent girls, who dropped out of school, to go back to school and also supported seven women affected by fistula for repair.

“These are just some of the achievements that we have registered in 2022 and all of these would not have been possible without the support of our donors and partners,” he said.

As Amref our interventions focus much on the highest-risk populations and low-resource settings.

Recently, Nyasulu said, Amref Health Africa in Malawi received $28 million funding from USAID to implement a five-year project called Momentum Tikweze Umoyo, aimed at reducing maternal, newborn, and child morbidity and mortality in five districts of Chitipa, Karonga, Kasungu, Nkhotakota, and Salima.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!