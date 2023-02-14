Amref Malawi calls on stakeholders to attend AHAIC 2023

Amref Health Africa in Malawi has called on stakeholders in the health sector to attend the forth coming Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC).

The conference is scheduled to take place from 5 to 8th March 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Country Director for Amref Malawi, Hester Mkwinda Nyasulu, said Monday that the conference provides a good platform for players in the health sector to discuss and share knowledge on best practices in dealing with health challenges.

“The AHAIC 2023 is a good platform to discuss the Africa health agenda and as a country we cannot afford not to take part in that conversation,” he said.

As we are working towards bring lasting health change in our communities, Nyasulu said, this is a perfect space for us to share what is working and also learn from others how they are dealing with various health challenges in their countries.

He said this year’s event is particularly important because the discussion at the conference aim at bringing global attention to the undeniable link between climate change and health as we are getting closer to the 2030 Global Goals deadline.

“Thus we are calling on all the players in the health sector to attend this very important event because it will give them the opportunity to network with other global and regional players and to enhance visibility of the work they are doing in Malawi,’ said Nyasulu.

He said the 2023 conference brings together stakeholders from across sectors including Africa’s top thought leaders, political figures, innovators, researchers, policy makers, health workers and community mobilisers for dialogue and action aimed at mainstreaming climate discourse into health policy conversations.

According to him, the conference will discuss the most pressing issues for Africa including the pharmaceutical manufacturing, health delivery, artificial intelligence in healthcare, pandemic preparedness, and sexual and reproductive human rights for women among others through provocative conversations, insightful perspectives, hands-on workshops, and diverse networking opportunities.

The conference will be held under the theme: Resilient Health Systems for Africa-Re-envisioning the future now!

The Africa Health Agenda International Conference (AHAIC) is a biennial high impact conference that brings together diverse stakeholders from around the world to discuss challenges and opportunities for improving health in Africa.

The 2021 AHAIC attracted over 3000 participants from 98 countries.