ANALYSIS | Nyamilandu’s Burden: From Rebuilding Chilima’s Football Dream to Probing His Tragic Death

For Walter Nyamilandu, the task before him is not just institutional—it is deeply personal, layered with history, loyalty, and a haunting sense of unfinished business.

Now chairing Parliament’s special committee into the Malawi Defence Force plane crash of June 10, 2024 that killed former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima and eight others, Nyamilandu steps into the role carrying the weight of a relationship that stretches back over two decades—long before politics, before power, and before tragedy.

In 2004, Nyamilandu rose to the presidency of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in Mzuzu, succeeding current Speaker of Parliament Sameer Suleman. It was a turbulent time. Malawian football was in collapse—sponsors had fled, stadium violence was routine, and the game’s image was in tatters. The league survived largely on the personal intervention of then president Bakili Muluzi, who bankrolled what became known as the Bakili Muluzi Super League.

But amid that crisis, a young, energetic Saulos Klaus Chilima answered a call to rebuild.

In 2005, Chilima—then a rising marketing mind—helped spearhead a bold effort to rebrand Malawian football. Working alongside a team of sharp strategists including Ralph Chirwa, Mijiga, Khwesi Msusa and others, he became part of a committee tasked with restoring credibility and attracting sponsors back into the game.

What followed was a turning point.

The inaugural FAM Cup was born—not just as a tournament, but as a statement. It drew in corporate backing from brands like Dulux Paints, NBS Bank and Standard Bank, and introduced innovative fundraising drives, including the now-remembered Zomba-to-Blantyre big walk. It was a reset button for Malawian football.

On the pitch, the final delivered drama: Mighty Wanderers edged Tigers 5–4 on penalties after a 1–1 draw, with Vales Kamzere’s crucial save and captain James Sangala sealing victory. Off the pitch, it marked the return of belief.

When the dust settled, Nyamilandu hosted a “thank you” dinner at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, honouring the architects of the revival. Each member of the organising team received a symbolic necktie—a quiet but deliberate gesture of appreciation. That same night, Standard Bank was unveiled as the official sponsor of the FAM Cup, cementing the success of the initiative.

A photograph from that evening, taken 21 years ago, captures a moment of optimism—a team that had pulled Malawian football back from the brink.

Today, that image carries a different weight.

Because one of the men in that story—Chilima, the marketer who helped rebuild a broken brand—is now at the centre of a national tragedy that Nyamilandu has been tasked to investigate.

“Fate has its own way of circling back,” an observer noted. “The same man who once helped Walter rebuild football is now the reason Walter must help the nation find answers.”

Nyamilandu has made it clear that this inquiry will not be superficial. He has pledged to go deeper than previous investigations, to recall witnesses, and to confront gaps left by earlier probes—including those conducted by Germany’s Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation and a presidential commission.

But beneath the formal mandate lies something more human: a former colleague, a shared history, and a loss that is no longer abstract.

This is no longer just about institutional accountability. For Nyamilandu, it is about closure—personal and national.

And this time, the stakes are far higher than football.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :