Analysis: Overall, APM performed well during last night interview with Times TV

The self-acclaimed CIA agent and DPP cadet, Foster F. Fundi , says I owe APM and all Malawians an apology because, in his words, “APM looks and sounds like an intelligent 50-year-old.” While I see no reason to apologize for anything, I agree sincerely that, overall, APM sounded intelligent during the interview. In fact, he sounded more intelligent than Foster Fundi and all cadets combined because no one in DPP sounds intelligent anymore.

Yes, APM’s overall performance impressed me last night for a man of his age. As a matter of fact, he was well groomed and looked way younger than his age. He looked intellectually very alert and energetic enough for an old man towards 85. He provided overall smart and sharp answers, and more than once, he pushed Brian Banda to the corner.

However, APM performed better not because he is getting smarter with age, but because Brian Banda failed to host a good interview. I suspect that either, Brian Banda had not prepared enough for the interview, or he was deliberately giving APM a free ride, or both.

We all know Brian Banda’s signature. Banda asks tough questions. He is naturally aggressive and confrontational. He never allows his guests to push him to the corner. But last night, he couldn’t construct tough questions and could not even remember examples to discredit APM’s false claims, even when APM challenged him to do so. Brain was very yielding and allowed APM to have the easy way out.

It is however crucial, above all, to note that despite the free ride offer from Brian Banda, there are some isolated but crucial moments where APM displayed some concerning memory lapses. He gave the wrong dates where he could not normally do, forgot certain incidences and struggled to understand a few simple questions.

If these red flags are ignored, DPP and Mutharika might face the same fate of Democrats and Joe Biden in the USA. His performance in last night interview must not be mistaken for his psychological, mental and physiological stamina needed for the 2025 campaign trail which he already could not handle 4 years ago. That was just a TV interview granted in some comforts of a home while seated. The campaign trail will not offer such comfort.