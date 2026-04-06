ANALYSIS | The Weight of Debt: Understanding Malawi’s Economic Crossroads
For many years, experts warned that Malawi was headed toward a “debt crisis.” Today, that crisis is no longer a theory—it is a daily reality. From the price of maize at the market to the lack of medicines in our hospitals, the shadow of national debt touches every corner of Malawian life.
As we navigate 2026, it is vital for every citizen to understand how we got here, why it matters, and what needs to change to secure our future.
1. The Rising Mountain of Debt
In 2015, Malawi’s debt was manageable, sitting at about 48% of everything the country produced (GDP). Fast forward to 2025, and that number has skyrocketed to 90%.
This didn’t happen by accident. A combination of “economic shocks” like COVID-19 and Cyclone Freddy, along with consistent overspending by the government, has forced the country to borrow more than it can easily pay back. While some hope the debt will drop to 78% this year, current trends suggest that reaching that goal will be an uphill battle.
2. Why Your Business Can’t Get a Loan
One of the most hidden dangers of this debt is how it affects the “private sector”—the small shops, farmers, and entrepreneurs.
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The “Crowding Out” Effect: Because the government needs so much money, it borrows heavily from local commercial banks.
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The Result: About 80% of the money banks lend is now going to the government. This leaves very little for a farmer who wants to buy a tractor or a youth who wants to start a business.
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High Costs: Because the government is competing for this money, interest rates stay high, and inflation (the rising cost of goods) continues to climb.
3. How We Compare to Our Neighbors
Malawi is in a tougher spot than many of its neighbors. While countries like Zambia and Mozambique have had higher debt levels in the past, they have “stronger export sectors” (like minerals and gas) to help them pay it off.
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The Weakness: Malawi relies almost entirely on agriculture. When the weather is bad, our income disappears, but our debt remains.
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The Examples: Countries like Botswana and Tanzania keep their debt low (around 20% to 42%) because they have diverse economies and strict discipline with their wallets.
4. The Human Cost: Education and Health
The most painful part of the debt is the “opportunity cost.” Currently, about 35% of all government revenue goes toward paying off debt interest and principal.
Think of it this way: For every 100 Kwacha the government collects in taxes, 35 Kwacha is sent away to lenders before a single school book is bought or a single road is paved.
This leaves our essential services—healthcare, education, and infrastructure—starved of the funds they need to function.
Where are we now?
To put it simply: Malawi is stuck in a cycle of expensive borrowing. We are at a point where we are borrowing money just to pay back old loans, leaving very little for actual development. Our economy is fragile because we rely on too few exports and are easily hurt by climate change.
The Way Forward:
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Fiscal Discipline: The government must stop spending more than it earns, especially during election seasons.
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Transparency: We need to know exactly where the money goes and stop the “hidden debts” from state-owned companies.
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Diversification: We must find more things to sell to the world besides a few crops.
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Better Tax Collection: Instead of borrowing, we need to improve how we collect revenue at home.
Managing this debt is not just a job for mathematicians; it is a test of our national character and political will. If we do not choose the path of discipline and reform now, we will continue to spend our future paying for the mistakes of the past.