Analyst hails Chilima’s job creation policy as ‘politically sexy’ in 12-point plan for Malawi

University of Malawi political analyst Henry Chingaipe has hailed the job creation policy on Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s 12-point plan which he said he would implement if elected president in next year’s tripartite elections.

Chilima unveiled his 12-point plan on Saturday at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe where he officially launched United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Among others, Chilima pledged to create one million jobs, abolish the quota system of selecting students into public universities, end presidential immunity from prosecution while in office, increase teachers’ salaries and make Parliament the appointing authority of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general and other important positions, in the first year if elected president in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Chingaipe said while there was a clear articulation of policy positions on selected issues by the UTM, some of its aims appear unrealistic.

“The creation of one million jobs in the first year is politically sexy, especially for the youth but the broad framework or strategy that he described for this is unlikely to be pulled off within a year,” Chingaipe said.

Economist Henry Kachaje said the creation of one million jobs in Chilima’s first year if elected president will be a tall order though not impossible.

Kachaje said job crration should be one of the deciding factors for the potential leaders wishing to take Malawi out of abject poverty and set it on the sustainable socio-economic path.

He said c reating a million jobs within a year might be a tall order, “especially considering the current macroeconomic environment” but that it is mission possible.

Mzuzu-based political commentator Emily Mkamanga said Chilima spoke what people wanted to hear.

She said: “Creating one million jobs may not be easy. In this country, we have left behind areas such as factories where jobs can be created.”

Governance expert and political commentator Makhumbo Munthali said Chilima is speaking the language of the people.

“ For the first time in recent years, we saw someone tackling issues that really matter to ordinary Malawians head on,” said Munthali.

Laying down a 12-point plan for UTM, Chilima said it is the intention of UTM to have a merit-based civil service.

