Analyst tells Chilima to walk the talk on convention

A renowned political scientist from the University of Livingstonia has told newly launched United Transformation Movement (UTM) interim leader Saulos Chilima to quickly hold a convention in order to legitimize their positions.

George Phiri said the movement regalia with his face on should have been printed after he is the legitimate leader of the movement, that

has since shaken the political establishment of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party

(DPP).

“Right Honourable Chilima should be endorsed by movement delegates, they should do so as soon as possible. In fact, he should not have

unveiled his agenda before he is duly elected at a convention,” said Phiri.

He said Chilima has in the past criticized President Peter Mutharika and the DPP for their failure to hold a party convention, saying he

should now walk the talk.

But Chilima said recently that all positions will be up for grabs when the movement holds its convention.

The movement interim publicist Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga said what the movement did by printing the movement regalia and other items was just mere endorsement.

“This is not something knew although we want to do something knew, we will soon have an elective convention,” said Malunga.

Malunga also said that the movement would soon be unveiling its manifesto, the movement blue print for the country’s development

agenda.