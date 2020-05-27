Analysts predict Tonse power struggle
Political analysts are predicting of a fierce power struggle should the opposition Tonse alliance make it into the government after the court sanctioned presidential election.
This follows speeches at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre where the alliance held its rally ahead of the elections.
One of the analysts, Latim Matenje said the speeches at Njamba rally pointed at a looming power struggle in the alliance.
“Probably it is because the other officials are not aware of the agreement, this is what everybody talked about power,” he said.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia said he would be in government once Tonse alliance wins the election, saying he has vast experience in running government affairs having been a Cabinet minister in several administrations.
UTM vice president Dr Michael Usi also talked of getting a portion of power in the Tonse alliance government.
Usi, however, advised the alliance against bickering and being greedy pricks for power or wrongful self-enrichment.
In his speech the country’s estranged Vice-President—who is also UTM Party president— Saulos Chilima said he would be minister of Finance apart from the portfolio of the state vice presidency should Tonse Alliance form the next government.
Chilima also disclosed that the leadership of the alliance will be rotational.
“I will be the next presidential candidate after Dr. Lazarus Chakwera,” he said.
His sentimentswere partly corroborated on the same podium by Chakwera, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president leading the nine-party Tonse Alliance.
Chakwera confirmed Chilima will doubleas Minister of Finance but did not comment on the rotational presidency arrangement.
A political analyst George Phiri said the speeches point to the fact that the Tonse alliance want to get into the government for power and positions.
My fingers are crossed to witness one of the fierce power grabbing and breakup of the MCP and the UTM. Take my word this will happen.
Utm VP, Michael Usi just stopped short of confessing that all is not well in the alliance. Joyce banda said she doesn’t need a cabinet post. And chilima raced straight to the bottom by announcing what he will get. I thought that was premature and every Malawian who cares about good governance should be concerned with the VP holding three cabinet level jobs. Most likely chakwera will also head the agriculture ministry 😂😂😂. This reminds me of one previous mcp government where kamuzu held 3 ministerial posts on top of the presidency and John tembo was board chairman of 15… Read more »
We were watching the Njamba rally on Zodiak and Times TV….. We know Tonse Alliance has good plans.
I support MCP, I see nothing wrong Chilima doubling as a Minister Of Finance. He was underutilised. Ine nkavotela Chakwera-Chilima.
UTMCP tukachonga 🔥 🔥 🔥
There was nothing wrong with the speeches.What speeches made you to think that they shall be power struggle?
Lord help Malawi, the country is absolutely bankrupt when it comes to genuine leaders
Kukhala kukhadzulana TONSE alliance.
They are a bunch of selfish, disgrunted, greedy politicians – they will reap nothing and they have nothing for this Country. But I wish them well so that God should expose them and that the people of this country should learn something. Like the children of Israeli who at one time showed their sturbboness towards God and God gave them Leaders who weaped them with weapons of Scorpions.
The Njamba rally destroyed the TONSE alliance. It exposed it as a bunch of power hungry people who are there to serve their own interests and not the country. The who rally was full of talking about future positions and kutukwana. VERY DISAPPOINTING. Can’t vote for such people.
You dont need to be a prophet in order to see rooming fight in this fake alliance. Apa Chilima wabetsa.
Very much so
Pepani obanda, there was nothing wrong with njamba rally. MUKULIRA mutaona nantindi wanthu, for sure you are a cadet keep your vote but as for US the youth we want change and we will vote against you tribal party of udf_dpp
I don’t just want to think that what ever some one says on the Political rally has an impact, it’s just the blowing of the wind. Many of them never happen, so what ever you can say, it’s all about what will happen after Election, you see prediction has goofed many Malawians including the predictor himself. Lets just continue having this kind of Country