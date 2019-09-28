Anglican bishop reverses decision  to excommunicate 28 priests, laity

Embattled Anglican Church Diocese of Upper Shire Bishop Brighton Malasa has reversed his decision to excommunicate 28 priests and the laity, those who openly criticized and challenged his authority.

Malasa says in a reversal letter that after much thoughts and prayer, in consultation with the church’s archbishop of Central Africa Albert Chama, the diocese has rescinded the decision.

“…we rescind our decision of greater excommunication to some clergy and the laity of our diocese who have been causing trouble and unrest in this diocese,” says the letter in part.

Malasa adds: “We therefore retract with love, the letter sent out which many of you may have seen circulating in the social and other print media. Please disregard that until you hear from us personally.”

Malasa says as a church, there must be room for dialogue and resolve the issues at hand as opposed to using what he called mob justice and unrest which he says only causes embarrassment to the church.

“For how long are we going to continue fighting? We therefore request that all stakeholders should desist from wounding the church of God more instead of healing her. We further, as before extend an olive branch to all,” says the letter in part.

There was no immediate reaction from the excommunicated priests and others on the issue.

