Another bloody Sunday as tragic collision claims five lives in Kanengo road accident

A devastating road accident on the evening of October 13, 2024, at the Silos Road Junction in Kanengo along the Lilongwe-Kasungu Road has resulted in the deaths of five passengers and serious injuries to several others. The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures.

According to Gresham Ngwira, Public Relations Officer for Kanengo Police Station, the accident occurred around 7:00 PM when Kondwani M’mangeni was driving a Freightliner articulated truck (registration number NU 9422/BJ3760) from Lumbadzi towards Kanengo. As he approached the Silos Road junction, M’mangeni attempted to overtake another truck that was turning onto Silos Road.

In a tragic turn of events, his truck collided head-on with two oncoming vehicles: a Nissan Atlas lorry (registration number BZ 6633) and a Toyota Toyoace lorry (registration number KU 11061). The impact was catastrophic, leading to severe consequences for the occupants of the smaller vehicles.

The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of five passengers, including Ester Banda, Precious Kazoma, and Noel Phiri, along with two unidentified individuals in the Toyota Toyoace lorry. All five were pronounced dead upon arrival at Kamuzu Central Hospital, where they were rushed for medical treatment. Several other passengers sustained injuries but survived the ordeal.

The vehicles involved suffered extensive damage. The Freightliner truck had its front offside severely damaged, while the Nissan Atlas lorry experienced a shattered windscreen and a damaged fuel tank. The Toyota Toyoace lorry was left with extensive body damage, reflecting the violent nature of the crash.

In light of this tragedy, police have reiterated their call for all road users, particularly drivers, to adhere to safety regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future. The authorities stress the importance of cautious driving, especially when overtaking and approaching junctions, to mitigate the risk of accidents.

This tragic accident serves as a somber reminder of the vulnerabilities present on Malawi’s roads. As families mourn the loss of loved ones, there is a pressing need for renewed focus on road safety measures, driver education, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to protect lives and prevent further tragedies.

