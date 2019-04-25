Another ‘cash-gate’ at Escom as K150m bids are rejected for K650m for building demolition

State-owned power utility Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has come under intense criticism for rejecting a winning bid of less than K150 million for the demolition of Escom headquarters building in Blantyre which was gutted by fire two years ago and opted for a K650 million for the same exercise.
Escom advertisement
The advertisement in the local newspapers says: “Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi Limited (Escom) wishes to inform the general public that it intends to award a contract in line with section 48 of the public procurement and disposal Assets Act no, 27 of 2017 for the demolition of burnt Escom House.”
The advertisement says the successful bidder is Irrigwater and Mining Equipment with a total price of K650 million.
The tender was initially won by Terrastone Limited whose bid was at K137, 513, 593.63 while Shire Construction Limited came second with a bid of K128, 155, 680, 00.
However, the evaluators opted for Irrigwater and Mining Equipment, unknown company that only has a Facebook page with no details about who they are.
But Escom spokesperson Innocent Chitosi justified the K675 million price for the demolition of the building, saying the company which will demolish the building will need expensive equipment.
“The building is situated in the middle of the town. It is surrounded by other business entities. We would not want other business entities to close or the Highway to close just because we are demolishing the building,” said Chitosi.
He said the transportation cost of the heavy equipment justifies the K675 million cost.
However, some people say K675 million is a cost of construction a new building.
Escom—already mired in financial liabilities in excess of over K80 billion with local and foreign institutions—has been attributing the loss of billions to the unbundling of the parastatal to form Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) in 2017 as an independent power producer. The unbundling meant that Escom entered into a power purchasing agreement with Egenco at tariffs which the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) approved.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
ESCOM is a DPP organisation
BASI AKUFUNA AYIMALIZE KAMPANI YA MPHAMVU NGATI IMENEYI , BASI AKUFUNA AZIPASANA BUSINESS ALOMWE OKHA OKHA
So they’ll be purchasing expensive equipment for the contractor. The reason doesn’t make sense at all. 3 storey building demolition costing that much, mukanangonena kuti zina zikupita ku chipani.
Why not offering the tender to those companies with heavy machinery to do the job.? This is utterly nonsense. DPP government, come 21 May you are out!
This is a company that is on the death bed but it continues to behave this foolish. Idyani Komaliza. You have a few days before you start to vomit the public resources. Can Terrastone fail to demolish a building? So you burned the building to conceal evidence of corruption and now you have the audacity to milk it further in its demolition. Shameless act of theft.
Professor peter Mutharika has completely failed to tame obvious corruption, shameeeeeeee peter mutharika u dont inspire confidence because u are part of the corrupt
Malawi sadzatukuka chifukwa cha mbava ngati za ku escom………….SHAME
tisesa zimenezi
Nde mwati K650 million? thus alot of money by the way. pamenepo yogwesela its 20 million. yinayo umangoziwilatu komwe italowele
ESCOM u mean Terrastone has no capacity to demolish this building ?
What a lame excuse