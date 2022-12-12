Another MK30m winner in PremierBet aviator: Blantyre woman to build herself a house

Barely two weeks after an IT shop owner in Lilongwe won MK30 million in PremierBet aviator game, a 42 year old woman from Manja in Blantyre—Dalitso Kampanje—won the same amount after playing the same game.

Kampanje won with a stake of MK80 only, promptly making herself an overnight millionaire capable of fulfilling some of her lifetime dreams.

After receiving her dummy cheque on Saturday, an excited Kampanje said she will use the money to build herself a house.

“Owning a good house has been one of my dreams. I will definitely build one with this money. I thank PremierBet for introducing betting in Malawi,” Kampanje said.

PremierBet Affiliate Manager, Mafuno Nathundu, said they are always delighted because a lot of people are winning through various gaming products the firm has on its online platform, including aviator.

In aviator game, a customer flies a plane while accumulating odds and uses a minimum of MK10 and a maximum of MK500,000 to win up to MK50 million.

A customer cashes out his or her winnings before the plane flies off.

