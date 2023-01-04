Another university graduate wins MK23m in betting

Less than two weeks after a University of Livingstonia (UNILIA) graduate won MK23.4 million in betting with PremierBet, another graduate from University of Malawi (UNIMA), 29 year old Andsen Banda, won MK23 million in betting with the same firm.

While the UNILIA graduate won after playing aviator game, Banda, a media studies graduate, played Rocket Man game.

Banda, from Lilongwe, placed a stake of MK250 to land himself such a fortune.

Speaking after receiving his dummy cheque at PremierBet offices in Lilongwe, Banda, who claimed he betted for the first time in his life, said he will invest his millions in a media company.

“The company will specialize in printing, jingles, designing and video production.

“Following this win, I do not think I will ever consider taking betting as my source of income.

“It is just a game. And I urge others to also look at it as such,” Banda said.

PremierBet Central Region Commercial Manager, Trevor Whitaker, expressed his happiness at seeing more people winning, especially with the Rocket Man game.

Apparently, Banda is the second Rocket Man player in five days to win big, after another Lilongwe resident Tamandani Mtegha won MK8 million.

