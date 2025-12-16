Ansah Demands Urgent SADC Action as Madagascar Slips Deeper into Crisis

Malawi State Vice-President Jane Ansah has issued a blunt call to the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (Troika) to act with urgency on the deepening political and security crisis in Madagascar, warning that delay risks prolonging violence and instability.

Ansah said swift and decisive regional intervention is critical to restoring peace, law and order in the troubled island nation.

She made the demand while presiding over an extraordinary Troika summit, held virtually on behalf of President Peter Mutharika, who is the current chairperson of the Sadc Organ. The meeting was convened specifically to assess the rapidly deteriorating situation in Madagascar.

The summit’s central task was to consider and adopt a report submitted by a joint technical fact-finding mission deployed to Madagascar in October this year. The Organ adopted the report, which outlines key findings and recommendations aimed at ending violence and stabilising the country.

Addressing the meeting, Ansah warned that regional credibility was on the line if Sadc failed to move beyond statements and into action.

“We need to consider the findings and recommendations of the report and provide guidance accordingly,” she said. “We are required to submit our recommendations to the Summit at the earliest opportunity. Let us therefore approach this assignment with a sense of urgency so that peace, security and law and order can be fully restored in the Republic of Madagascar.”

She stressed that urgency was not optional, but essential, given the number of actors involved and the scale of the crisis.

“There are obviously many stakeholders involved and yet to be involved,” Ansah said. “That is why Sadc, as a community forum of which Madagascar is a member, must not only take concrete actions but must also be seen by the Malagasy people to be identifying with their situation and working towards resolving it.”

Ansah said Malawi was counting on the collective wisdom and resolve of the Troika and regional partners to steer Madagascar out of turmoil. She added that President Mutharika expects regular updates on progress from both the chairperson of the ministerial committee of the Organ Troika and the Sadc Executive Secretary.

Earlier, Sadc Executive Secretary Elias Mpedi Magosi commended Mutharika for the timely deployment of the fact-finding mission, describing it as a critical step in preventing further deterioration.

“I wish to thank President Peter Mutharika for the deployment of the mission and the dedicated team for delivering the report within a short period of time,” Magosi said.

He expressed hope that the extraordinary summit’s outcomes would guide the region’s next steps and help safeguard peace and stability across southern Africa.

Madagascar has been gripped by political unrest and violence since September, sparked by the arrest of two politicians who had planned demonstrations in the capital, Antananarivo, over persistent power and water shortages. The situation rapidly escalated, culminating in the ousting of President Andry Rajoelina through a coup.

The Sadc Organ Troika, which operates at summit level, is mandated to provide strategic direction on threats to regional peace and security. It comprises a chairperson, incoming chairperson and outgoing chairperson, reporting to the Sadc Summit chairperson.

Malawi currently chairs the Troika, with Tanzania as the outgoing chair and eSwatini as the incoming chair—placing added pressure on Lilongwe to deliver decisive regional leadership as Madagascar teeters on the edge.

