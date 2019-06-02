Ansah faces public ‘madando’ for taking pictures with DPP cadets

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah is under blistering attack for taking pictures with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

The smiling Ansah, a judge at the Supreme Court of Malawi, is seen in the pictures she was photographed with the cadets on inauguration of president Peter Mutharika on Friday.

Taking up the issue on social media, especially the Facebook, some Malawians say the pictures show that Ansah was partisan during the election towards the ruling DPP.

“She could have avoided this at this time when the opposition are disputing the results of the election on the account that some MEC officials manipulated them in favor of the DPP candidate, Peter Mutharika,” reads one comment on Facebook.

Ansah has come under intense criticism from the opposition for allowing poll result sheets with tippex be allowed as legitimate results.

Both the main opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM have gone to courts to challenge the results outcome on account that the results were tampered with in favour of Mutharika and his DPP.

They are disputing the manner in which MEC administered the polls which saw Mutharika eventually emerging victorious.

According to results announced by MEC last Monday, Chilima came third with 1 018 369 votes representing 20.24 percent of the total votes while Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera trailed Mutharika with 1 781 740 votes.

Mutharika, who officially took charge of the country’s leadership on ~Friday, was declared winner with 38.57 percent after he amassed 1 940 709 votes.

Ansah declared the presidential elections to be free and fair and that the results were the true reflection of the will of the people of Malawi.

Voting in the tripartite elections took place on May 21 2019 in all the 5002 polling stations.

According to Ansah, out of 6 859 570 registered voters, 5 105 983 turned up for polling representing 74.44 percent. A total of 74 719 votes were declared null and void representing 1.09 percent.

