Ansah in charge, Malawi to host Sadc elections seminar

Malawi is to host annual general conference for the Electoral Commissions for Sadc amidst a highly charged political atmosphere in the country.

According to a media statement from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) signed by its embattled chairperson Jane Ansah, the conference takes place from September 22 to 27, 2019.

This will be the first time for Ansah to appear in public since the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM dragged MEC to court over the highly disputed May 21 presidential elections.

She will also appear in public for the first time since the onset of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned anti-Jane Ansah protests.

“Alongside the conference, the ECF Sadc will also host a one-day international seminar on enhancing the credibility of elections through observation,” says Ansah in the statement.

The ECF Sadc is a network of electoral management bodies from 16 countries and Malawi currently holds the presidency for the forum, according to Ansah.

