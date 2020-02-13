Ansah liked to a ‘slay queen’ for her completely tone deaf performance

Embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has been likened to a “slay queen” for displaying a completely tone deaf performance at her appearance before Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) inquiry at Parliament Building in Lilongwe, when she gave photojournalists a chance to take photos like a celebrity set of photo session.

Commenting on a newspaper pictorial of Ansah poses, renowned lawyer Raphael Kasambara posted on Facebook that the conduct of Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, is beffititng “our slay queens and upcoming divas.”

He posted: “Surely not of a high ranking government official about to testify before an august parliamentary committee.”

Ansa’s appearance at the inquiry follows the Constitutional Court judgement that nullified the presidential election over irregularities and mandated Parliament to assess the commissioners’ competences.

The court found that the electoral body incompetently managed the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, especially in the management of the presidential election results.

Ansah’s appearance came against a background of calls by Human Rights Defenders Commission, through a series of nationwide demonstrations that at times turned ugly, for her to resign for presiding over a flawed electoral process.

But she told the inquiry that she will only quit if the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upholds the February 3 2020 Constitutional Court judgement that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election for massive irregularities.

Ansah said she sees no reason to tender her resignation because she believes she presided over a free, fair and credible election.

