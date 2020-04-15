Ansah say electoral activities for Malawi fresh election suspended due to lockdown

April 15, 2020 Lovemore Gunde- Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson  Jane Mayemu Ansah  has announced that  they have  suspended all electoral activities because of the 21-day lockdown which is expected to start Sunday.

Ansah: MEC suspends electoral activities due to lockdown

In a statement also sent to Nyasa Times Wednesday, MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah, said in relation to the electoral processes leading to the holding of the fresh presidential election on 2nd July, the Commission has suspended the current voter registration process on expected to finish on April 17.

“This is to allow for all the retrieval processes to take place before the lockdown,” she says.

Ansah however said, the decision is subject to the general directions and orders that may be issued by the Supreme Court of Appeal in relation to the judgment of the Constitutional Court dated 3rd February 2020 which ordered fresh presidential election be held within 150 days

The Supreme Court on Wednesday started hearing an appeal case in which MEC and President Peter Mutharika are challenging the Constitutional Court’s nullification of last May’s election due to massive irregularities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
Bandabandafred9@gmail.comG Zalimy voice Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
bandafred9@gmail.com
Guest
[email protected]

ZILIBWINO PAJA UJAYU ANAPITA MWEZI WA APRIL JB NKULOWA OPANDA MAVUVU KEEP IT UP.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
G Zali
Guest
G Zali

Amai awawa olo kumwamba sakalowa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

It is ConCourt judges omwe kumwamba sakalowa. Their judgement is completely flawed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
my voice
Guest
my voice

A very tough decision! Lets wait and see

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares