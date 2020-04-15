Ansah say electoral activities for Malawi fresh election suspended due to lockdown

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Mayemu Ansah has announced that they have suspended all electoral activities because of the 21-day lockdown which is expected to start Sunday.

In a statement also sent to Nyasa Times Wednesday, MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah, said in relation to the electoral processes leading to the holding of the fresh presidential election on 2nd July, the Commission has suspended the current voter registration process on expected to finish on April 17.

“This is to allow for all the retrieval processes to take place before the lockdown,” she says.

Ansah however said, the decision is subject to the general directions and orders that may be issued by the Supreme Court of Appeal in relation to the judgment of the Constitutional Court dated 3rd February 2020 which ordered fresh presidential election be held within 150 days

The Supreme Court on Wednesday started hearing an appeal case in which MEC and President Peter Mutharika are challenging the Constitutional Court’s nullification of last May’s election due to massive irregularities.

