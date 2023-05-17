Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment for Digital Nomads and Entrepreneurs

Twin islands, by the name of Antigua and Barbuda are renowned as magnificent tourist attractions worldwide. Low humidity and a continuous flow of cool breezes are the two best aspects of these islands. Possessing 365 beaches, these islands have a fabulous mixture of incredible nightlife and mesmerizing natural beauty.

With the pandemic ruling the entire economic scenario, many nations have opened their doors to remote and digital workers. And Antigua and Barbuda are no different. Many entrepreneurs and digital workers have found a way to carry their laptops and work in their country of choice.

This trend has not only helped the working class but has also assisted in creating a skilled working force in addition to additional income for the nations. Thus, Antigua and Barbuda have also developed a digital nomad visa program and their citizenship by investment programs.

The need remains to understand the details of the two programs and how both can be combined for the investor’s benefit. This is where professional platforms such as Global Residence Index come into the picture. In addition, Antigua Citizenship by Investment by Global Residence Index brings qualified consultants who can guide you effectively on the process.

Guide to Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program for Digital Nomads and Entrepreneurs

Let us understand how Antigua and Barbuda’s citizenship by investment program can help entrepreneurs and digital nomads.

Basics of Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Program for Entrepreneurs

The post-pandemic era has changed the working scenario, with more and more people going for remote work. Thus, digital nomads are becoming popular, with many nations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, designing particular citizenship by-investment programs for people seeking remote working opportunities.

Antigua and Barbuda’s citizenship by investment program is regulated by the Investment Regulations 2014 Act, amended in the year 2016. Under the program, investors making economic contributions to the islands get a chance to acquire citizenship there. Citizenship is available through three different investment options here. These include non-refundable contributions made under the National Development Fund, Non-refundable contributions to the University of West Indies, and real estate investment in projects under Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by investment unit.

Benefits of Acquiring Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment

Here are certain benefits of acquiring the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship By Investment program for entrepreneurs.

Reduced Tax Burdens for Entrepreneurs

Many entrepreneurs seek the Antigua and Barbuda citizenship program to benefit from reduced tax burdens. For example, in Antigua and Barbuda, the income tax is levied at a rate of 25 percent, while the Vat imposed on goods for export does not exceed 15 percent.

Also, there are no taxes on capital gains, salaries, inheritance, and income earned internationally. This comes as a significant benefit for people with Antigua and Barbuda passports as they can avail of these advantages even if they do not reside here. However, experts consider this tax benefit a significant cause for entrepreneurs coming here.

Visa-Free Travel to 151 Nations

Owing to the good international relations maintained by Antigua and Barbuda, investors of the citizenship program who acquire a passport can easily travel visa-free to 15 nations. The Antigua and Barbuda passport is renowned as the 28th strongest passport worldwide, which again works in favor of digital nomads.

This implies that remote workers, on acquiring the passport of these two islands, get an opportunity to work and visit 151 other nations as well.

Retaining First Citizenship Allowed

One of the best aspects of Antigua and Barbuda’s citizenship by investment program is that it also allows you to retain your first citizenship. Therefore, there is no need to relinquish your first citizenship on obtaining their passports.

Also, investors get an opportunity to open their bank accounts in different European banks, thereby gaining an effective solution for currency control.

Easy Access to US Visa

The Antigua and Barbuda passport also opens the doors to a 10-year B1 or B2 US visa. This implies that a visitor can stay in the US for a period of six months every ten years. In addition, digital workers can easily crack remote business deals when in the US.

Real Estate Income

When an investor purchases real estate through the citizenship by investment program of Antigua and Barbuda, it helps them get immense benefits. For example, investors can easily rent the property and make a secondary investment through the program.

Also, the investor doesn’t need to monitor the property as they get help from management firms for doing so. After a period of five years, investors can quickly sell the property, and if the property witnesses a surge in prices, it brings monetary benefits for the investors.

Final Words

Antigua and Barbuda are two Caribbean islands considered a safe haven for people seeking remote jobs or entrepreneurs. The citizenship by investment program provided by the islands offers immense benefits. The need remains to consult professional lawyers or experts, such as the team at Global Residence Index, who can help investors get detailed information about the process.

Consulting these professionals can help the investors walk through the process smoother and take care of even the minutest details. Also, these experts can help the investors in meeting the specified requirements for getting the passport here. Happy investing in Antigua and Barbuda!

